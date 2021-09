Robin at Dyrham Park

With one thing and another, getting our mini break in Wales holiday photos processed has gone on the back burner but I will continue to post as and when. Following our visit to Avebury Manor, in Wiltshire, we approached South Wales via another National Trust property - Dyrham Park.



Here we stopped for a while watching a wren come and go from a crack in the wall, attending to her young. The robin, however was much easier to catch on camera.