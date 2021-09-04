Previous
Left Behind by helenhall
Photo 1769

Left Behind

I did a half day workshop on mindful photography at the start of the summer. The photographer running it had the same camera that I have just bought. I remember him taking a photo of a rather scruffy looking feather floating on the surface of the river and the result on his camera bearing no resemblance to what my eyes had seen - he had turned it into a thing of great beauty.

So, as a diversion from looking for a photo entitled weather, I thought I would see what I could do with the feather that lay on the surface of the algae ridden lake.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Helen Jane

