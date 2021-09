Bees ❤ Caryopteris Heavenly Blue

I tried to persuade my husband to remove this plant when we had a burst of enthusiasm to sort the garden last year, but he refused, saying how much the bees like them. And boy is he right, they are buzzing all over just now.



It looks pretty close up, but it is very straggly - probably due to lack of attention by someone who knows what they are doing.