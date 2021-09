Ripple Effect

I was messing around with settings as part of a technical exercise and took a picture of the swan with a long exposure to get a sense of movement - it came out over exposed as anticipated but something really drew me to the ripples in the water and I couldn't let go of the image. So here it is with a couple of texture layers and a filter in cyan to mask the dirty green. I hope I have been successful in making the water the subject, and not the swan.