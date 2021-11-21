Previous
Next
Where North Sea meets Atlantic by helenhall
Photo 1817

Where North Sea meets Atlantic

Currently in heaven ...
Ie on holiday in the Orkneys on a creative treat.

Spent a good hour at Birsay Bay .. watching the waves roll in (and wishing I had a long lens) .. before moving on to four more magicsl places all in one day!

21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carrie Shepeard
What an incredible meeting of the seas! Awesome capture!
November 21st, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
wow so photogenic , keep you lenses clean !!!
November 21st, 2021  
FBailey ace
What a powerful shot
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise