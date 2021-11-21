Sign up
Photo 1817
Where North Sea meets Atlantic
Currently in heaven ...
Ie on holiday in the Orkneys on a creative treat.
Spent a good hour at Birsay Bay .. watching the waves roll in (and wishing I had a long lens) .. before moving on to four more magicsl places all in one day!
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
3
3
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2308
photos
141
followers
84
following
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Tags
ocean
,
waves
,
orkney
Carrie Shepeard
What an incredible meeting of the seas! Awesome capture!
November 21st, 2021
Phil Howcroft
wow so photogenic , keep you lenses clean !!!
November 21st, 2021
FBailey
ace
What a powerful shot
November 21st, 2021
