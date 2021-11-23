Previous
Scappa Floiw Rainbow by helenhall
Photo 1819

Scappa Floiw Rainbow

So many rainbows, they come and they go in such a whimsical manner ..teasing catch me if you can. So I lay back in the wet dunes and attempted to catch the full arc before it was gone again.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Sharon Lee ace
Stunning capture!
November 24th, 2021  
