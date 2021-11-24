Sign up
Photo 1820
Morning light over Stromness lighthouse
I found it poignant that the light from the sun was beaming out over the light house ar Stromness bay.
It were as if God was saying whatever you can do, I can do better.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Babs
ace
Wow this shot is amazing. fav.
November 24th, 2021
Janet B.
ace
I love this for the beauty of the image and, also, for the beauty of your thought. Poignant indeed!
November 24th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
Beautiful
November 24th, 2021
