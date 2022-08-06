Sign up
Photo 1855
Deer at Dunham Massey
Lovely day out st Dunham Massey. Ive never been wuite so close to the deer before, it seems they have become accustomed to people and not phased out.
We had to be out of the house whilst prospective purxhasers came to visit.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
George
ace
Fabulous shot and composition.
August 6th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
August 6th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful
August 7th, 2022
