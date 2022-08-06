Previous
Deer at Dunham Massey by helenhall
Deer at Dunham Massey

Lovely day out st Dunham Massey. Ive never been wuite so close to the deer before, it seems they have become accustomed to people and not phased out.

We had to be out of the house whilst prospective purxhasers came to visit.

6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there.
George ace
Fabulous shot and composition.
August 6th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
August 6th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful
August 7th, 2022  
