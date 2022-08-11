Chewing the Cud

I have a camping trip to pack for - leaving early in the morning, and new glasses which seem to be straining my eyes, so here is a quick upload featuring another shot of a stag at Durham Park. Unlike the one I posted yesterday, this chap was quite happy to let me watch him chewing the cud.



The National Trust volunteer explained how if you watch carefully you can see them swallow and then see the grass come back up again up the throat for a second round of chewing. They have a ruminant digestive system.



I'll not be back again online until next Tuesday, so see you then!