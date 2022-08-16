Previous
A day at the seaside by helenhall
Photo 1864

A day at the seaside

Continuing on with my foggy pictures - it was such fun to capture people on the beach without being spotted! It was warm and nothing was going to deter the British family from spending their precious holiday time creating beach memories.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Helen Jane

Your foggy series of photos are really intriguing- love this one with the pop of red as the lady walks along with her two children ! Somehow this reminds me of Lowry's matchsticks men !!!!!!
August 16th, 2022  
