Photo 1879
Hanging out
I wonder how much longer we will be able to hang our washing out to dry before the cold damp days set in? I think this could be the last time for a while as the forecast is for more glorious rain for the rest of the week.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
3
2
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
2370
photos
125
followers
79
following
514% complete
View this month »
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
6th September 2022 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
September 7th, 2022
FBailey
ace
What a neat idea!
September 7th, 2022
Marloes
ace
I like your pov!
September 8th, 2022
