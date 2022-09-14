Previous
Next
shapes on the canal by helenhall
Photo 1886

shapes on the canal

From our walk along Regent's canal on Monday.

14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
516% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Interesting shapes on the water, they look like old fashioned ink wells.
September 14th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Lovely,they look like watercolor painting ❤️👌
September 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise