The curve by helenhall
Photo 1892

The curve

I spent some considerable time waiting for this swan to take the position that I had decided would be best but it was busy grooming and had no notion of posing for the camera.

In the end, I was happy to settle for this alternative - as I do love the shape of the curve in the long neck against that dark background.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Helen Jane

Call me Joe ace
so demure pose❤️⭐️
September 25th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 25th, 2022  
Helene ace
Wow! Such a gorgeous picture. Fav
September 25th, 2022  
