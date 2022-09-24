Sign up
Photo 1892
The curve
I spent some considerable time waiting for this swan to take the position that I had decided would be best but it was busy grooming and had no notion of posing for the camera.
In the end, I was happy to settle for this alternative - as I do love the shape of the curve in the long neck against that dark background.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
3
2
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th September 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
so demure pose❤️⭐️
September 25th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 25th, 2022
Helene
ace
Wow! Such a gorgeous picture. Fav
September 25th, 2022
