Boxed in

Day out on Saturday to find photos in six different categories for a camera club competition. I had an enjoyable time wondering around St Neots and certainly used the camera more than when I am just walking and have it with me. It is good to have a mission.



with the category of motion in mind, I ventured over to the local skate board park to see what activity I could find. Not my comfort zone, but at least, in desperation to catch the right moment, I found the burst function on my camera for the first time!