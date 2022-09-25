Previous
Boxed in by helenhall
Boxed in

Day out on Saturday to find photos in six different categories for a camera club competition. I had an enjoyable time wondering around St Neots and certainly used the camera more than when I am just walking and have it with me. It is good to have a mission.

with the category of motion in mind, I ventured over to the local skate board park to see what activity I could find. Not my comfort zone, but at least, in desperation to catch the right moment, I found the burst function on my camera for the first time!
Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
