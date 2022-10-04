Sign up
Photo 1902
Tall tower
Excise the bad title. Im trying to work out whether this tower is a part of The Church of our Lady in Bruges, which houses a Michelangelo statue of Mother and child.
Sitting in a sports bar, indulging our son who is watching Liverpool play. So took a couple of shots from my phone into snapseed to process and keep me occupied while the football plays.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950F
Taken
4th October 2022 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
turned out nice for an iPhone shot Helen
October 4th, 2022
