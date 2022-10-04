Previous
Next
Tall tower by helenhall
Photo 1902

Tall tower

Excise the bad title. Im trying to work out whether this tower is a part of The Church of our Lady in Bruges, which houses a Michelangelo statue of Mother and child.

Sitting in a sports bar, indulging our son who is watching Liverpool play. So took a couple of shots from my phone into snapseed to process and keep me occupied while the football plays.

4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there. It is such a supportive and...
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
turned out nice for an iPhone shot Helen
October 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise