Reflecting on the landscape
Photo 1963

Reflecting on the landscape

A good walk out this afternoon to keep the step count up!

I think this classifies as landscape - it was my favourite of the shots I took which fall into such a category. It is amazing what you can find when you keep on looking.

Wishing you all a really lovely weekend. Thank you for following and commenting and encouraging so regularly - I really do appreciate it.
Helen Jane

I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
