Photo 1963
Reflecting on the landscape
A good walk out this afternoon to keep the step count up!
I think this classifies as landscape - it was my favourite of the shots I took which fall into such a category. It is amazing what you can find when you keep on looking.
Wishing you all a really lovely weekend. Thank you for following and commenting and encouraging so regularly - I really do appreciate it.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2466
photos
123
followers
76
following
537% complete
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
128
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
344
1963
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th February 2023 3:52pm
