rushing through the trees by helenhall
Photo 1973

rushing through the trees

rushing through the trees,
gliimpses of light and tall trunks,
hurry, before dark.
Helen Jane

Marloes ace
Instant Fav :) Wonderful rushy feel to it.
March 6th, 2023  
