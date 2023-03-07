Previous
Woodland Coppers by helenhall
Photo 1974

Woodland Coppers

A few days away on the Norfolk coast starts with an afternoon visit to National Trust Felbrigg Hall on this crisp cold sunny afternoon that feels like mid winter.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Helen Jane

I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
George ace
Lovely light and starburst.
March 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Very beautiful, a friend stated in a cottage on that estate last month!!
March 7th, 2023  
CristinaL ace
Gorgeous light! Very nice highlights on the leaves.
March 7th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I love the light and colour..great starburst too
March 7th, 2023  
