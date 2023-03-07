Sign up
Photo 1974
Woodland Coppers
A few days away on the Norfolk coast starts with an afternoon visit to National Trust Felbrigg Hall on this crisp cold sunny afternoon that feels like mid winter.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
4
6
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2484
photos
126
followers
78
following
540% complete
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
131
348
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th March 2023 3:56pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
George
ace
Lovely light and starburst.
March 7th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Very beautiful, a friend stated in a cottage on that estate last month!!
March 7th, 2023
CristinaL
ace
Gorgeous light! Very nice highlights on the leaves.
March 7th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I love the light and colour..great starburst too
March 7th, 2023
