Big skies in Blakeney by helenhall
Photo 1977

Big skies in Blakeney

Our final day in Blakeney and much of it spent in blNYUizzard conditions with a sky that was changing by the minute.

The wind and snow made it difficult to handle the camera, but I was pleased with the results . This is my favouite.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Maggiemae ace
Wonderful capture of the cloud formations and the flat landscape adds to it! fav
March 10th, 2023  
