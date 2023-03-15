Previous
left to nature by helenhall
Photo 1982

left to nature

these abandoned boats are a common feature of the Norfolk coast. They are a magnet to the photographer with their attractive curves, rotting wood and peeling paint.

I really like the way that as the pain fades, nature's colour takes over with the growth of lichen on the timbers.
15th March 2023

Helen Jane

