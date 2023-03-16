Fun with paint

Today I had just a couple of hours at my monthly art group which I have just started as I chose to attend a zumba class this morning. Difficult choice as I enjoy both.I am just enjoying the process rather than aiming at any particular expertise. I know that you are a forgiving enough community to allow me to post my efforts here. The 'class' really amuses me as there are plenty of really friendly and well meaning people offering techniques and advice on how to improve my work. The trouble is ... I don't want my work to look like theirs, ,I just want to express my feelings about some of the places I have been taking photography. The process allows me to revisit the place and experience. My favourite tools of the trade today were a toothbrush and an early learning centre glue spreader! I am not over the moon about the result, but I do so enjoy it. Today's effort was inspired by the trees I photographed here ...PS what I am over the moon about is winning the portrait competition at camera club this week with my portrayal of Sreya which I posted here:It came as a real shock and I did feel somewhat fraudulent as I know the shot is not technically particularly good and that there are many in the club that are much better portrait photographers than I am.