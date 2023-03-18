Previous
Next
The Fogues by helenhall
Photo 1985

The Fogues

We had a fine weekend with my Irish brother in law and his sister staying over for the weekend which included St Patrick's day, their 23rd wedding anniversary and Mother's day.

Guinness and a band down the local pub on Friday, afternoon tea, a visit to my son and then an evening of fun at The Fogues in concert yesterday, and a visit from my brother to join us over lunch today.

Not much time for photography but I grabbed this shot of the Fogues in action. Four very talented young men with great energy and ability to perform and entertain.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
543% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Looks fun, a Pogues tribute band? I play an accordion a bit like the one on the right.
March 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise