The Fogues

We had a fine weekend with my Irish brother in law and his sister staying over for the weekend which included St Patrick's day, their 23rd wedding anniversary and Mother's day.



Guinness and a band down the local pub on Friday, afternoon tea, a visit to my son and then an evening of fun at The Fogues in concert yesterday, and a visit from my brother to join us over lunch today.



Not much time for photography but I grabbed this shot of the Fogues in action. Four very talented young men with great energy and ability to perform and entertain.