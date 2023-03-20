Enchanted

I have been sorting images for printing today, a few that might pass mustre for future camera club competitions, a few that I have splashed out on arty paper for and hope to display at home and then some for a forthcoming art display that my new group are putting on. I wanted to show how certain photographs that I took on my trip to Orkney 18 months ago inspired the beginning of a journey into art with a paint brush - and how both photograph and artwork invoke a particular emotion.



I'm not sure how all this will pan out - it is a bit of a new venture and I could be out of my depth.



The photo above is one taken in a place called Happy Valley on Orkney. The only place on the island with trees.