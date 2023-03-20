Previous
Next
Enchanted by helenhall
Photo 1986

Enchanted

I have been sorting images for printing today, a few that might pass mustre for future camera club competitions, a few that I have splashed out on arty paper for and hope to display at home and then some for a forthcoming art display that my new group are putting on. I wanted to show how certain photographs that I took on my trip to Orkney 18 months ago inspired the beginning of a journey into art with a paint brush - and how both photograph and artwork invoke a particular emotion.

I'm not sure how all this will pan out - it is a bit of a new venture and I could be out of my depth.

The photo above is one taken in a place called Happy Valley on Orkney. The only place on the island with trees.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
544% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise