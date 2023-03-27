Previous
Great Crested Grebe by helenhall
Photo 1993

Great Crested Grebe

I have invested in a couple of editing tutorials. The first session was this morning and I thought I had followed everything pretty well on the use of Adobe Raw. However, now that I come to follow my notes and edit my own photo, it seems some confusion remains!

I will persevere!

Spent a while watching this fellow this afternoon in the hope that I might see him catch a fish. I have no idea how many dives he might have to make in order to find his meal, but his fishing skills seemed sadly lacking - or perhaps my patience was more the problem as I moved on without witnessing any success.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Helen Jane

Dawn ace
A nice shot and reflection
March 28th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Nice reflection and water patterns ❤️
March 28th, 2023  
