Coot on guard by helenhall
Photo 1994

Coot on guard

The tree in the water turned out not to be helping my images in the way that I thought it would. I made a black and white conversion here because the colour wasn't doing anything for the image.

Finally, I have learned the difference between a Coot and a Moorhen and can identify each with confidence. I am slow to learn due to very poor memory for facts.

This chap was watching his partner sat on her nest and seemed to be keeping an eye on her for a very long time.

No new photos these last two days - very busy, miserable weather etc etc.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Helen Jane

