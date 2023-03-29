Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1994
Coot on guard
The tree in the water turned out not to be helping my images in the way that I thought it would. I made a black and white conversion here because the colour wasn't doing anything for the image.
Finally, I have learned the difference between a Coot and a Moorhen and can identify each with confidence. I am slow to learn due to very poor memory for facts.
This chap was watching his partner sat on her nest and seemed to be keeping an eye on her for a very long time.
No new photos these last two days - very busy, miserable weather etc etc.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2507
photos
128
followers
78
following
546% complete
View this month »
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
Latest from all albums
1989
1990
133
1991
1992
1993
134
1994
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
27th March 2023 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close