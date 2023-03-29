Coot on guard

The tree in the water turned out not to be helping my images in the way that I thought it would. I made a black and white conversion here because the colour wasn't doing anything for the image.



Finally, I have learned the difference between a Coot and a Moorhen and can identify each with confidence. I am slow to learn due to very poor memory for facts.



This chap was watching his partner sat on her nest and seemed to be keeping an eye on her for a very long time.



No new photos these last two days - very busy, miserable weather etc etc.