Photo 1996
pomegranite
I was taken with the shape of the top of this pomegranate as it sat on our windowsill and so I got the camera out. I added a pattern to the background - just because I can.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
