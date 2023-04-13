Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2006
the art of imitation
A small feather that caught my eye, then in camera I spotted the tiny one that seemed to be imitating the pose and I rather liked that.
I thought perhaps I had posted this before but can not find it. It has had a re-edit in any case.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2538
photos
130
followers
78
following
549% complete
View this month »
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
Latest from all albums
2005
359
360
2006
361
2007
362
138
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th February 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close