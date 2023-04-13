Previous
the art of imitation by helenhall
Photo 2006

the art of imitation

A small feather that caught my eye, then in camera I spotted the tiny one that seemed to be imitating the pose and I rather liked that.

I thought perhaps I had posted this before but can not find it. It has had a re-edit in any case.
13th April 2023

Helen Jane

