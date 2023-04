forest secrets

whilst I am busy running down to the bridge every day, manning the art exhibition, and desperately trying to use my new editing skills on a backlog of photos, this album this month is all about posting what I have edited.



So here, I liked the colours but not quite as they presented themselves in the photo. So I had a play and came up with this.



(post script - stand back and squint to get the desired effect - this doesnt stand close scrutiny 🤣)