Forget not that discarded beauty by helenhall
Photo 2008

Forget not that discarded beauty

Weeds plucked from the garden and frozen in time to meet criteria for 52 week challenge - Frozen.

A good opportunity to have a go at this style of photography.

Fun.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Wylie ace
terrific result
April 15th, 2023  
