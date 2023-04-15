Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2008
Forget not that discarded beauty
Weeds plucked from the garden and frozen in time to meet criteria for 52 week challenge - Frozen.
A good opportunity to have a go at this style of photography.
Fun.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2539
photos
130
followers
78
following
550% complete
View this month »
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
Latest from all albums
359
360
2006
361
2007
362
138
2008
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
15th April 2023 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2023-w15
Wylie
ace
terrific result
April 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close