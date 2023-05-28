Eileen Donan Castle

When we were planning our Scottish trip, this was on my wish list of places to visit. I had seen fabulous photos of it and in my imagination it was set in a remote area with a very scenic approach. Not so. There are some very skilled photographers around! We sent a couple of hours wondering around the tourist focussed village and castle, and then continued on our journey.



I am posting a whole month after our trip. This being retired business doesn't seem to have freed me up more time to keep up with things here. Or I haven't quite worked out the rhythm yet. We keep going away!