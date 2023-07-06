In Conversation

I tried some of my new skills in photoshop on this photo but I think I have put too dark a vignette at the top. Edits include:

- Straightening,

- Using content aware fill to avoid loosing any of the frame once cropped.

- Increasing the saturation of the red

- adding a cloud in the centre to help fill the blank blue sky.

- Using a gradient to add some tailored vignetting.

- using levels layer to control the black, white and mid grey points



It is a lot of learning and taking me an inordinate amount of time. Hopefully I will get to the stage where I am actually improving my photographs rather than just messing with them. The vignette effect is really annoying me now as I write this, but changing it will have to wait. Atleast, all my changes are now made in a non destructive way, so the change should be easy.



Taken at Orford Ness, National Trust.