Nature returns to Orford Ness

This is NOT a nature photograph. I need to be transparent that the hare in the photograph has been moved next to the rusty fencing material.



I wanted to do something creative by putting nature shots from our visit there, alongside the old and abandoned debris from when it was used as a military test sight in the first world war. I didn't get very far with the project as I didnt properly realise the concept whilst I was there and was distracted by undertaking the visit with friends.



I combined two photographs here by selecting the hare and jumping it out of its original context which was just shingle nearby.



I've used the gradient tool to darken the edges a little and am happier with the results here than the one I posted yesterday.



We saw several hares on the Island but I don't have a long enough zoom lens to get a close up shot.