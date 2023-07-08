Previous
The Red House by helenhall
Photo 2059

The Red House

On a recent camping trip, we visited The Red House which was the home of Benjamin Britain and Peter Peers in Aldeburgh.

We had a fascinating talk from the archivist and really enjoyed viewing this delightful house, including the library and composition studio. Definitely worth a visit.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Helen Jane

summerfield ace
i like the shape and look of this house. i had painted something similar to this quite a while ago. very nicely captured, helen. aces!
August 8th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
houses with libraries :) very English :)
August 8th, 2023  
