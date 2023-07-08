Sign up
Photo 2059
The Red House
On a recent camping trip, we visited The Red House which was the home of Benjamin Britain and Peter Peers in Aldeburgh.
We had a fascinating talk from the archivist and really enjoyed viewing this delightful house, including the library and composition studio. Definitely worth a visit.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
2
0
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
2624
photos
128
followers
79
following
567% complete
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th July 2023 11:03am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
summerfield
ace
i like the shape and look of this house. i had painted something similar to this quite a while ago. very nicely captured, helen. aces!
August 8th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
houses with libraries :) very English :)
August 8th, 2023
