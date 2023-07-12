Previous
Kathy Brown's Coneflower by helenhall
Photo 2058

Kathy Brown's Coneflower

I've been taking some lessons in photoshop and it is rather overwhelming me. Lots of practice needed! I never got round to posting these - so here are just a couple for now. This was the last time I had my camera out.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Helen Jane

George ace
Great POV.
July 24th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
distressingly pretty - great focus and DOF
July 24th, 2023  
