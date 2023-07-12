Sign up
Photo 2058
Kathy Brown's Coneflower
I've been taking some lessons in photoshop and it is rather overwhelming me. Lots of practice needed! I never got round to posting these - so here are just a couple for now. This was the last time I had my camera out.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
2
1
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2613
photos
130
followers
80
following
564% complete
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
11th July 2023 5:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
George
ace
Great POV.
July 24th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
distressingly pretty - great focus and DOF
July 24th, 2023
