emerging sunflower in Kathy Brown's garden by helenhall
Photo 2059

emerging sunflower in Kathy Brown's garden

I've been taking some lessons in photoshop and it is rather overwhelming me. Lots of practice needed! I never got round to posting these - so here are just a couple for now. This was the last time I had my camera out.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Helen Jane

Annie D ace
Lovely colour
July 24th, 2023  
