Photo 2060
Love in the Mist
I thought these might be cornflowers but Ann tells me they are love in the mist and now I can look them up I can see the difference. I merged two photographs together so that I could have both the flower and the bud in focus.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2616
photos
130
followers
80
following
564% complete
View this month »
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
11th July 2023 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Yes there are corn flowers Helen and are lovely
July 25th, 2023
Ann Williams
Think they are Love in the Mist Helen - beautifully captured with the seed pod.
July 25th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
@flowerfairyann
thank you Ann. I did wonder.
July 25th, 2023
Helene
ace
Beautiful picture. They are Nigella Damascena not cornflowers.
July 25th, 2023
