Love in the Mist by helenhall
Love in the Mist

I thought these might be cornflowers but Ann tells me they are love in the mist and now I can look them up I can see the difference. I merged two photographs together so that I could have both the flower and the bud in focus.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Helen Jane

@helenhall
@helenhall
Dawn ace
Yes there are corn flowers Helen and are lovely
July 25th, 2023  
Ann Williams
Think they are Love in the Mist Helen - beautifully captured with the seed pod.
July 25th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
@flowerfairyann thank you Ann. I did wonder.
July 25th, 2023  
Helene ace
Beautiful picture. They are Nigella Damascena not cornflowers.
July 25th, 2023  
