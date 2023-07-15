Previous
Garden pleasures by helenhall
Photo 2056

Garden pleasures

just a few weeds from the garden.
Popping this in to make some sort of appearance. Hope you are all well and continuing your photographic journeys more persistently than me!

I'm taking them. But not giving much time to processing and since I only take in RAW nowadays that means there is little to post.

15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
