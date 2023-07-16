Previous
Name this flower by helenhall
Name this flower

My lack of knowledge and ability to research garden flowers is rather a drawback when posting a series of these from Kathy Brown's garden.
Helen Jane

Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot. According to my phone it is a gladiolus.
July 25th, 2023  
Helene ace
It's Gladiolus murielae.
July 25th, 2023  
Helene ace
If you're interested you can have the names with the app Plantnet. You upload your picture and it helps you - most of the time - to find the name. Xo
July 25th, 2023  
