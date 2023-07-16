Sign up
Name this flower
My lack of knowledge and ability to research garden flowers is rather a drawback when posting a series of these from Kathy Brown's garden.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
Kathy A
Fabulous shot. According to my phone it is a gladiolus.
July 25th, 2023
Helene
It's Gladiolus murielae.
July 25th, 2023
Helene
If you're interested you can have the names with the app Plantnet. You upload your picture and it helps you - most of the time - to find the name. Xo
July 25th, 2023
