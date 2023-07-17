Previous
Seeking the sunshine by helenhall
I tried converting a few of the shots from Kathy Brown's garden to a soft black and white. Here is one of those attempts.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Helen Jane

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2023  
