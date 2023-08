Face off

In Bedford town centre Trevor Huddlesdon's bust was moved to make way for the faces sculpture you see in the background. Here, he faces the two newer faces and watches the shoppers come and go on a Saturday morning.



Archbishop Trevor Huddleston was born in Bedford and was an activist against apartheid. Nelson Mandela said of him " No white person has done more for South Africa" He visited Bedford in 2000 to rededicate the bust.