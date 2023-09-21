Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2078
Fun with leaves
A different kind of messing around with these autumnal leaves which seemed a strange find on a deceptively summery day.
There were too many dark gaps in the way the leaves had arranged themselves, so I introduced a second copy of the same leaves to help fill the gaps.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2632
photos
126
followers
79
following
569% complete
View this month »
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
9th September 2023 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
A cool array of colours
September 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close