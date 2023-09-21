Previous
Fun with leaves by helenhall
Photo 2078

Fun with leaves

A different kind of messing around with these autumnal leaves which seemed a strange find on a deceptively summery day.

There were too many dark gaps in the way the leaves had arranged themselves, so I introduced a second copy of the same leaves to help fill the gaps.
21st September 2023

Helen Jane

ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
569% complete

View this month »

Dawn ace
A cool array of colours
September 21st, 2023  
