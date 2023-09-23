Previous
Green-veined white by helenhall
Green-veined white

I think I risked sunstroke chasing the bees and butterflies around the shade less flowerbed at the Swiss gardens. this was a couple of weeks ago and whilst the sun was bright and pleasant today, the summer days are most definitely fading.
23rd September 2023

Helen Jane

@helenhall
@helenhall
Anne ace
Beautiful, detailed shot Helen
September 23rd, 2023  
