Previous
Photo 2080
Green-veined white
I think I risked sunstroke chasing the bees and butterflies around the shade less flowerbed at the Swiss gardens. this was a couple of weeks ago and whilst the sun was bright and pleasant today, the summer days are most definitely fading.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
9th September 2023 11:35am
Anne
ace
Beautiful, detailed shot Helen
September 23rd, 2023
