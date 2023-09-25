Previous
Glittering in the sun by helenhall
I was all set to visit this garden again tomorrow but the forecast is not looking good. It is my last chance to make use of the extended time given on the admission ticket.

If I go, I shall check up on these two prominent flowers. They will not be standing in the hot sunshine as they were that day.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
