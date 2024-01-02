Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2092
Sailing
I decided to do this crazy thing and actually take a picture every day this year. I'm posting these on instagram and they will all be around the theme of water.
In this way, I hope to get inspiration for a project which I have been asked to participate in. Time will tell.
So here, I will allow myself the freedom to post whatever I like. So here is one from yesterday - still experimenting with intentional camera movement and nd filters.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
ace
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2646
photos
127
followers
79
following
573% complete
View this month »
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
1st January 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
you got the theme spot on Helen
January 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close