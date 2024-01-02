Previous
Sailing by helenhall
Sailing

I decided to do this crazy thing and actually take a picture every day this year. I'm posting these on instagram and they will all be around the theme of water.

In this way, I hope to get inspiration for a project which I have been asked to participate in. Time will tell.

So here, I will allow myself the freedom to post whatever I like. So here is one from yesterday - still experimenting with intentional camera movement and nd filters.

Helen Jane

Phil Howcroft ace
you got the theme spot on Helen
January 2nd, 2024  
