Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2097
Water feature
Continuing my search for water with double enthusiasm - I ventured off to Bedford Park today and decided to give this fountain in the pond there some ICM treatment. Quite liked the resultant effect which added some romance to the scene.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2097
photos
129
followers
79
following
574% complete
View this month »
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th January 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close