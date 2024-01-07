Previous
Water feature by helenhall
Water feature

Continuing my search for water with double enthusiasm - I ventured off to Bedford Park today and decided to give this fountain in the pond there some ICM treatment. Quite liked the resultant effect which added some romance to the scene.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
