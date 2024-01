Water flow

Yesterday I drove by the river on my way back from zumba and saw otters playing on the opposite bank. Once home, I picked up my camera and rushed out to seek them out but they were gone. It being a dull day, there wasn't a lot else to photograph so I experimented again with longer exposures on the water.



We visited my son in the afternoon and got held up on the roads coming back due to a 'police incident'. So, quick bite to eat and to bed with no time for 365.