The little things

The little things can snowball and before long they become things too big to handle.



It didn't take me long to drop off from my new year resolution to get out walking each day and keep taking photos of water. First the water went by the wayside, and then the photos and finally the walking.



So here I am at the end of January and looking back on many empty spaces in my project already. Such is life and this important thing is to pick up and look forward - not backward.



Things have been pretty full on with my son at home and a fundraising event to organise. Our quiz last week was a big success with over 80 participants with a good cultural mix across the community and we raised over £800. The picture round however, which I created from images of water around our town, was fiendishly difficult - it is funny how it looks so easy when you know the answers!



On the day I took the above photo I was stumbling around in the undergrowth at a local wood, just keeping my eyes open and looking for the little things that make the world around us so full of interest and beauty.