St Pauls

Photographers love this spot on Millenium bridge. It was a privilege to spend an hour walking along the embankment in London this afternoon following the protest march for cease fire.



I wanted something a bit different to the usual capture from here and was happy with how St Paul stands proud amidst the hustle and bustle on the bridge and in the skyline, with this icm shot.



I think it just about qualifies as a cityscape.