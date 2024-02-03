Previous
St Pauls by helenhall
Photo 2114

St Pauls

Photographers love this spot on Millenium bridge. It was a privilege to spend an hour walking along the embankment in London this afternoon following the protest march for cease fire.

I wanted something a bit different to the usual capture from here and was happy with how St Paul stands proud amidst the hustle and bustle on the bridge and in the skyline, with this icm shot.

I think it just about qualifies as a cityscape.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Helen Jane

@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
579% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
This is great - a different treatment for a well photographed subject. A fabulous art piece.
February 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise