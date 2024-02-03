Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2114
St Pauls
Photographers love this spot on Millenium bridge. It was a privilege to spend an hour walking along the embankment in London this afternoon following the protest march for cease fire.
I wanted something a bit different to the usual capture from here and was happy with how St Paul stands proud amidst the hustle and bustle on the bridge and in the skyline, with this icm shot.
I think it just about qualifies as a cityscape.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2114
photos
129
followers
79
following
579% complete
View this month »
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
3rd February 2024 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
This is great - a different treatment for a well photographed subject. A fabulous art piece.
February 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close