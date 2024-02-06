From the pyramid

I have featured this building before - it is a pyramid shaped building which houses a swimming pool locally to me.



I think it could easily win an award for the shabbiest and most uncared for building in the county and judging by comments read on local social media, the inside isn't any better than the outside unlike its glory days when it first opened in 1991.



I found my shot for the day here - whilst walking to Tesco. When Tesco came to town, the Oasis beach pool was the result of a deal made with the council permitting the building of the supermarket in exchange for the provision of community facilities.