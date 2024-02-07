Sign up
Previous
Photo 2118
Knock Knock. who is there?
I only spotted the spy hole after I took the picture. I hope no-one was watching me from the inside.
Loved this door handle as an element of architecture spotted in Olney this afternoon whilst scouting for a suitable location for my local camera club competition.
I also like the slightly quirky angle that the knocker rests in.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
4
0
Helen Jane
@helenhall
I have been around on this project since October 2015 with a few short breaks here and there although I hardly made use of it...
2118
photos
129
followers
79
following
580% complete
View this month »
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th February 2024 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Rob Z
ace
It's a wonderful shape.
February 7th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely find - has lovely curves and looks well used.
February 7th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great find!
February 7th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
February 7th, 2024
