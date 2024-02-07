Previous
Knock Knock. who is there? by helenhall
Knock Knock. who is there?

I only spotted the spy hole after I took the picture. I hope no-one was watching me from the inside.

Loved this door handle as an element of architecture spotted in Olney this afternoon whilst scouting for a suitable location for my local camera club competition.

I also like the slightly quirky angle that the knocker rests in.
Helen Jane

@helenhall
Rob Z ace
It's a wonderful shape.
February 7th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely find - has lovely curves and looks well used.
February 7th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great find!
February 7th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
February 7th, 2024  
